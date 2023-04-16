Telangana: Residential school inmate found dead in Narayankhed

The body of the victim Y Mahesh was found in Ramasamudram Tank near Narayankhed

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:35 AM, Sun - 16 April 23

Sangareddy: A-9th class student of Tribal Welfare Residential School, who went missing from school on Friday, was found dead in Ramasamudram Tank near Narayankhed on Sunday morning.

The victim was Y Mahesh (16)). Mahesh reportedly jumped off the residential school building boundary wall on Friday evening along with his three friends for getting some mangoes in a nearby orchard. However, he had failed to return to the hostel though the rest three friends returned.

Following the information, the parents had reached the hostel on Saturday and lodged a complaint at Narayankhed Police Station. After talking to his friends, the Police have searched for the body in the tank on Sunday. The investigation is on. The body was taken to Area Hospital Narayankhed for postmortem.