Sangareddy: Undertrial inmate dies of illness in prison

Midde Mahesh (19), who was arrested in a POCSO case by the Ramachandrapuram police dies of illness in Central Jail in Sangareddy on Friday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 31 August 2024, 08:50 PM

Representational Image

Sanagreddy: An undertrial prisoner in the Central Jail in Sangareddy died of sickness on Friday.

He was Midde Mahesh (19), who was arrested in a POCSO case by the Ramachandrapuram police earlier this year.

Mahesh, a resident of Amberpet in Hyderabad, was taken seriously ill on August 26 after which he was admitted to the government hospital in Sangareddy.

He breathed his last on Friday afternoon. The Sangareddy police registered a case. The body was handed over to his parents after postmortem.