Sangareddy: Waterspout in Singur leaves people spellbound

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:30 PM, Mon - 5 September 22

Sangareddy: A waterspout, which is rarely seen here, occurred in the backwaters of the Singur Project, constructed across river Manjeera near Singur in Pulkal Mandal, on Sunday.

The waterspout left several villagers living along the Manjeera river course in Vatpally Mandal spellbound. The passers-by along the roads have stopped to capture the waterspout. They have photographed and video graphed. When some of them posted the videos on social networking sites, the videos went viral. It occurred approximately for three to four minutes.

Also Read Sanagreddy: Water released from Singur project