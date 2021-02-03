Sangareddy: Wild boars shot dead as part of first culling operation

Santhaji told Telangana Today that they saw a herd of wild boars and killed two of them. The shooters decided to continue with the culling operation on Thursday.

By | Published: 10:37 pm

Sangareddy: Carrying out the first culling operation of wild boars after the Forest department permitted sarpanches to take a decision on such killings, sharpshooters Pervaram Santhaji and Sohail Farooq shot dead two wild boars at Pothulboguda village in Vattpally Mandal of Sangareddy district on Wednesday.

Village sarpanch B Narsamma requested the two sharp shooters, who were among 30 selected by a panel of shooters by the government, to carry out the culling operation in her village since the wild boars were causing serious damage to crops.

Narsamma became the first sarpanch to utilise the shooters services after the State government made sarpanches honorary wildlife wardens.

