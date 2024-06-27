Andhra man held in Nirmal for illegal trade of wild boars

On being interrogated, Dilish Kumar from Eluru, confessed to trafficking the animals to sell them in Andhra Pradesh.

27 June 2024

Nirmal: A person from Andhra Pradesh was arrested on charges of illegal trading of wild boars at Degam village in Bhainsa mandal on Wednesday night.

Bhainsa Forest Range Officer Ramesh Rathod said Dilish Kumar from Eluru was apprehended while he was transporting wild boars in a jeep when Forest officials intercepted the vehicle and checked it at 8 pm, following a tip-off. He was produced before court and remanded in judicial custody. A case was registered against him under sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

On being interrogated, Dilish confessed to trafficking the animals to sell them in Andhra Pradesh. He said he was buying the boars from hunters who catch the animals from agriculture fields in rural parts at cheaper prices. He was selling the animals in AP at higher prices.

Deputy Range Officer Irfanuddin, Forest Beat Officers Lenin and Haritha took part in the operation.