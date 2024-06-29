Two from Jangaon held for transporting 14 wild boars in Nirmal

29 June 2024

Nirmal: Two persons from Jangaon district were arrested by the forest officials for allegedly transporting wild boars in a van at a check post in Basar on Saturday. Fourteen wild boars hunted in Maharashtra were seized from them.

Bhainsa Forest Range Officer Ramesh Rathod said that Potapi Rajashekhar and Devarajulu Mahesh were apprehended at the check post. On being interrogated, the two confessed to transporting the boars after being hired by a person from Billoli Taluq in Nanded district of Maharashtra under the guise of domestic pigs. They disclosed that they were approached by the person when they were returning to Jangaon after selling their chilli produce in Nanded district centre.