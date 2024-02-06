Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani divorcing after 12 years of marriage

Bollywood actor Esha Deol and businessman Bharat Takhtani are parting ways after 12 years of marriage.

By Shweta Watson Published Date - 6 February 2024, 07:22 PM

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Esha Deol and businessman Bharat Takhtani are parting ways after 12 years of marriage. The couple tied the knot in a low-key ceremony at the ISKCON temple in Mumbai in 2012 after dating for several years. In 2017, the star couple had welcomed their first child, a daughter named Radhya. In 2019, Esha gave birth to their second daughter, Miraya.

In a joint statement to ‘Delhi Times’, the former couple shared, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate if our privacy is respected.”

Last year, Esha and Bharat marked their wedding anniversary with an adorable picture on Instagram. “For keeps for eternity. @bharattakhtani3 #weddinganniversary #11 gratitude (sic),” the caption of the post read.

Fans began speculating that the duo has been facing issues in the marital life ever since Bharat avoided attending Esha’s mother Hema Malini’s birthday party last year. He was absent at Esha’s birthday celebrations too.

