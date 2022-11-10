Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s alleged separation rumours mount after Sania’s cryptic post

01:56 PM, Thu - 10 November 22

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza celebrates their son's birthday.

Hyderabad: Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza have been making headlines for their divorce rumours for the last few days now. They seem to be going through a rough patch in their marriage life. The couple got married in April 2010 and welcomed their first son in 2018. There is no clarity on the reason for the reported separation as the couple is yet to respond on the issue.

Amid these divorce rumours, Sania Mirza took to her Instagram account to share a cryptic message. “Where do broken hearts go? To find Allah,” read the message on her post, and the message instantly triggered speculations among her fans. Social media is also abuzz with several reports of their separation.

However, Shoaib Malik recently shared the birthday celebration pictures of his son Izhaan, who turned 4 on October 30, on his official Instagram handle. In the pictures, the couple can be seen cutting the cake with their son.

Umair Sandhu, a Member of the Overseas Censor Board, took to Twitter to share that the celebrity couple is sure to break up. “Officially Confirmed, #SaniaMirza & #ShoaibMalik officially DIVORCED now Sad for the Couple(sic),” he wrote on Twitter.

As per some reports, friends who are close to Shoaib and Sania have already confirmed the same. Other reports by Pakistani media houses also confirmed that the couple has officially divorced now.

They have been living in Dubai for quite some time now, but at present, Sania is living alone in Dubai away from Shoaib Malik.

Shoaib Malik, who is in Pakistan, is busy with his cricket assignments. He joined a Pakistani sports TV channel as a television cricket expert.