#SaniaMirza trends on Twitter, not to be confused with Indian tennis player

Hyderabad: Sania Mirza from Uttar Pradesh will become the first Muslim woman fighter pilot in Indian Air Force (IAF) as she secured the 149th rank in the NDA exam that was held in April 2022.

She will also be the first pilot from Uttar Pradesh when she completes her NDA training. Sania Mirza, who is said to be a district topper in the 12th UP Board exams, studied in Hindi medium till the 10th class.

A daughter of a TV mechanic and a resident of Mirzapur, Sania Mirza managed to secure a seat in her second attempt and is soon expected to join the NDA Khadakwasla, Pune, where she will undergo a rigorous 3-year training regimen.

Hours after the news came out, netizens flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the UP girl, and with scores of tweets, ‘#SaniaMirza’ started trending on Twitter.

