Hyderabad: Combined Graduation Parade held at Air Force Academy Dundigal

A colourful Combined Graduation Parade of Flight Cadets of various branches of Indian Air Force was held at Air Force Academy in Dundigal

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:40 PM, Sat - 17 December 22

Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy, Dundigal (Photo:Anand Dharmana)

Hyderabad: A colourful Combined Graduation Parade of Flight Cadets of various branches of Indian Air Force (IAF), that included a fly past by formations of Chetak, Kiran and Hawk aircraft and skydiving display by Akashganga, was held at Air Force Academy in Dundigal, here on Saturday.

Chief of Bangladesh Air Force, Air Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan who was the chief guest, said India and Bangladesh have a pivotal role to play in ensuring the security of the region. He said both the countries have an ‘umbilical connection’ and that relation has been more profound since the Bangladesh liberation war in 1971.

In this technology driven world, Hannan reiterated that air and space power will play a key role in 21st century warfare and will continue to do so in the future. In order to stay ahead of time and be well prepared for the growing requirements, strategies should be dynamic, flexible and updated, he said.

During the ceremony, Hannan conferred the ‘President’s Commission’ to the graduating trainees. The ceremony included the presentation of ‘Wings’ and ‘Brevets’ to the Flight Cadets who successfully completed Flying and Navigation Training respectively. Wings were also awarded to officers of the Indian Navy, the Indian Coast Guard and trainees from friendly foreign countries on successful completion of their flying training.

The Combined Graduation Parade had a fly past by formations of Chetak, Pilatus PC-7, Kiran and Hawk aircraft, skydiving display by Akashganga and aerobatic display by Pilatus PC-7, Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) and Sarang and aerobatic display by SU-30 aircraft.