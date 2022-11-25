AOC-IN-C Training Command visits Air Force Station in Begumpet

In his address, the AOC-in-C stressed upon the importance of training in transforming the Indian Air Force into one of the most potent forces in the world.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 05:26 PM, Fri - 25 November 22

Hyderabad: The Air Officer Commanding in Chief, Training Command, Indian Air Force, Air Marshal Manavendra Singh, visited the Air Force Station, Begumpet on Friday. He was received by Group Captain Manish Kumar, Station Commander, Air Force Station Begumpet and was presented with a guard of honour on arrival by the Air Warriors.

The Air Marshal visited various training infrastructure and facilities available at the station and monitored ongoing projects of the station during his course visit.