Sanitation workers played vital role in containing Covid: Gangula

Published: 9:32 pm

Karimnagar: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Wednesday said sanitation workers played a vital role in controlling the spread of coronavirus in the district by working day and night, putting their own lives at risk.

The Minister along with Karimnagar Mayor Y Sunil Rao and Commissioner Valluru Kranthi distributed sarees to municipal sanitation workers in a programme held in Karimnagar Municipal Corporation office here.

Lions Club distributed sarees to 318 women sanitation workers on the occasion of the birth anniversary of club former Governor Chidura Suresh.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamalakar said sanitation staff worked in corona infected areas without bothering for their lives. Appreciating the Lions club for organizing the programme, he wanted the club to organise more such events in the future. He was proud to be a member of the Lions club and assured to extend any kind of support.

Corporators Bandaru Venu, and Thota Ramulu, club members Dindigala Mahesh Lion, Simharaju Kodandaramulu, Hanumandla Raji Reddy, More Badresham Narsinga Rao, Naveen Kumar and others participated in the programme.

