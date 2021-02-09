Sanjay Manjrekar likens Virat Kohli’s captaincy to Vivian Richards

Indian team bounced back strongly in the second innings after conceding a huge first innings lead of 214 runs.

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar is mighty impressed with the style of Indian captain Virat Kohli. He compared Kohli’s captaincy with West Indies’ great Vivian Richards.

Indian team bounced back strongly in the second innings after conceding a huge first innings lead of 214 runs. They skittled out Australia to a low total to give India a chance of drawing or winning the Test and Majrekar lauded Kohli for marshaling his troops brilliantly. “If you saw Virat Kohli’s reaction when they got that wicket just before Lunch, it shows how this Team India think, especially with Virat Kohli at the helm”, Manjrekar said.

“Tactically, people have issues with his captaincy, but this is where Virat Kohli is like Vivian Richards, where they are always hopeful, and when a captain believes that you can still make a match out of this one from the current situation,” he added. India are chasing a massive 420 runs in the fourth innings for a victory in the first Test in Chennai.

