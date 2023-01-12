Sankranti rush: Highways jam-packed with traffic in Telangana

Since early hours, people were seen leaving Hyderabad in private vehicles, by buses and trains to their hometowns in whichever mode of transportation is available and affordable.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:15 PM, Thu - 12 January 23

Hyderabad: With Sankranti festival a few days away, all the roads leading to Vijayawada, Warangal, Kurnool, and other parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh witnessed lakhs of people travelling to their native places for the festivities on Thursday.

At Pantangi Toll Plaza in Yadadri-Bhongir district, the vehicles bound for Vijayawada and destinations beyond, witnessed good rush with several vehicles moving slowly. However, many vehicles passed off soon using FASTags.

Meanwhile, most of the junctions and roads which lead to highways were jam-packed with traffic. Places including Paradise Junction, Miyapur cross road, Punjagutta Circle, Khairatabad Junction, Uppal cross road and LB Nagar cross road witnessed good rush.