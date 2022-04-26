Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana: 19 panchayats out of top 20 from Telangana

Published Date - 07:33 PM, Tue - 26 April 22

Hyderabad: Telangana added yet another feather to its cap. Among the top 20 Panchayats across the country, 19 are from Telangana and ten panchayats featured in the top 10 rankings issued under Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY).

While, Wadaparthy panchayat from Bhongir is ranked top one panchayat in the country, Kondapur from Chigurumamidi and Palda from Nizamabad secured second and third ranks respectively.

Save for Aslali panchayat from Gujarat, which bagged 11th rank, rest of the top 19 ranks have been secured by panchayats from Telangana. What is more striking about that these rankings is among the 508 panchayats assessed across the country, 19 panchayats are from Telangana.

This bears more significance as in the previous rankings issued under SAGY, seven panchayats from Telangana featured in the top ten panchayats in the country.

Sharing the image of SAGY rankings chart, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao tweeted “Proud to share that all 10 out of top 10 villages in Sansad Adarsh Gramina Yojana are from Telangana. 19 out of top 20 villages from TS. Heartiest congratulations to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao garu for his vision, especially Palle Pragathi. Compliments to PR Minister Dayakar Rao & team.”

It may be recalled that Telangana had also bagged 12 awards in the National Panchayat Awards 2021 (Appraisal year 2019-20) announced by the union Panchayat Raj Ministry. As many as nine Gram Panchayats, two Mandal parishads and one Zilla Parishad have bagged awards in different categories in the Deendayal Upadhyay Panchayat Sashaktikaran Puraskar 2021.

Medak Zilla Parishad bagged the award in the general category and two mandal parishads – Jagityal and Peddapalli – won the awards in the general category.

As part of SAGY, villages are ranked based on 12 different parameters and they are awarded weightage accordingly for 100 marks.

The parameters include Gram Panchayat conducting Environment Creation activities, completing baseline survey and uploading the survey details, whether the draft Village Development Plan got clearance of Gram Sabha, number of non-infrastructure projects completed, number of economic and livelihood activities etc. All these rankings and performances were the outcome of Telangana Government’s ambitious Palle Pragathi programme.

Apart from releasing monthly to gram panchayats, the State Government is emphasizing on different developmental activities like segregation of dry and wet waste, setting up of nurseries, manufacturing vermicompost through waste in rural areas.

