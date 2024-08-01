| Seventeen Villages In Patancheru To Be Merged With Civic Bodies

Since the government decided to make a unified single urban local body by merging gram panchayats with urban civic bodies close by, officials in Sangareddy have prepared proposals.

Since the government decided to make a unified single urban local body by merging gram panchayats with urban civic bodies close by, officials in Sangareddy have prepared proposals.

Sangareddy: Many gram panchayats in Ameenpur, and Patancheru mandals might have seen their last gram panchayat elections with the State government preparing to merge these villages into existing municipalities in Patancheru assembly segment or by creating a new municipality.

Since the government decided to make a unified single urban local body by merging gram panchayats with urban civic bodies close by, officials in Sangareddy have prepared proposals.

The proposals include the population in these villages and the distance between the villages and nearby municipalities. Since all these villages were located close to Tellapur, Ameenpur and IDA Bollaram municipalities, the officials have prepared proposals for merger with these civic bodies.

They have also prepared a proposal for creating a new municipality merging Isnapur, Chitkul, Pashamylaram, Nandigama and Bachuguda villages.

According to the proposals, Patelguda, Kistareddypet, Ilapur, Ilapur Thanda, Vadakpally and Janakampally villages will be merged with Ameenpur municipality.

Since many colonies were also developed around these villages, all these colonies would also be made part of the Ameenpur.

As the population of the municipality would go up manifold with these mergers, the government may even consider making Ameenpur into a corporation depending on the number of voters.

Sulthanpur and Dayara villages will be made part of the IDA Bollaram municipality. Hereafter, there will be no MPP or ZPTC for Ameenpur since all the villages will be merged with urban local bodies.

There was a proposal to merge the Pocharam, Pati Ghanpur, and Kardhanur villages of Patancheru mandal with the existing Tellapur municipality.

However, the officials could not decide whether the Muthangi village merged with Tellapur or with the new municipality being created in Isnapur.

There would be just a few villages outside the ORR in Patancheru mandal, which will remain as gram panchayats.

Villages like Rudraram, Lakdaram, Indresham, Ramesharam Banda, Pedda Kanjerla, Chinna Kanjerla, Ilapur, Bhanur and a couple of other villages will not be merged with any urban body for the time being.

The residents of the new colonies built around these villages were hoping that they would get better infrastructure facilities with this initiative.