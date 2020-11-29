Saptha Gundala waterfalls to get makeover

By | Published: 6:15 pm

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: District Collector Rahul Raj said that steps would be taken to convert Saptha Gundala waterfalls into a major tourist spot. He visited the nature wonder located at Mankuguda village in Lingapur mandal on Sunday.

Rahul Raj stated that a proposal would be prepared for developing the waterfalls. He said that funds were going to be released soon for creating steps and road facilities till the picturesque destination of nature lovers. He added that the efforts were on to improve the tourism sector of the district which was endowed with many tourist spots like cave temples and valleys.

Lingapur Sub-Inspector Madhukar and officials of revenue were present.

