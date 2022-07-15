Saqib Saleem is all praises for Vineet Kumar Singh, the new ‘Rangbaaz’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:52 PM, Fri - 15 July 22

Hyderabad: ZEE5 launched another season of its flagship franchise, ‘Rangbaaz’. This is the third instalment of the marquee gangster drama that had two successful seasons that follow two different gangster leaders with a completely fresh cast every season. While the first season had Saqib Saleem in lead and followed the tale of Gorakhpur’s notorious criminal, the second season had Jimmy Shergill and was based on the most wanted criminal in the history of Rajasthan.

Now in its third season, ‘Rangbaaz – Darr Ki Rajneeti’ has Vineet Kumar Singh in the lead who plays the role of Haroon Shah Ali Baig (also known as Saheb), a gangster-turned-politician, Robin Hood style.

‘Rangbaaz’ has created a mark for itself in the OTT space in gangster-crime-drama genre. With the trailer of the third season releasing soon, the original ‘Rangbaaz’ hero got an exclusive glimpse of the trailer before it drops on the internet. Saqib Saleem shared his excitement for the new season of the marquee franchise which will now be carried forward by actor Vineet Kumar Singh.

Saqib Saleem said, “I just had the privilege of watching the trailer of ‘Rangbaaz – Darr Ki Rajneeti’ before it officially drops soon, and I am happy to declare that I am blown away by it! Vineet Kumar Singh – I take a bow because you are phenomenal in the new season, and I cannot wait for the world to witness your magic on-screen. I am glad that a show I was a part of has become a successful franchise with 3 seasons now – and each season having its own individuality and a fresh story with brand new characters! I cannot wait to binge-watch this season and I am sure that it will keep the legacy of ‘Rangbaaz’ going.”

Stay tuned for the trailer unveiling of ‘Rangbaaz – Darr Ki Rajneeti’ today (July 15)!