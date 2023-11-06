Sara Ali Khan clarifies she’s not dating Shubman Gill

Sara issued a clarification during the course of the episode as per the latest promo of the show Koffee With Karan.

Mumbai: Actress Sara Ali Khan, who is known for films like ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’, ‘Atrangi Re’, ‘Kedarnath’ and ‘Simmba’, has clarified that she is not dating Indian cricketer Shubman Gill, who is currently busy with the ongoing World Cup.

Sara is set to appear on the popular chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’ in its season 8 along with actress Ananya Panday. Sara issued a clarification during the course of the episode as per the latest promo of the show.

The promo ‘the show host Karan Johar telling Sara: “There were alleged rumours about you dating Shubman Gill.”

To which she quipped: “You have got the wrong Sara, guys. Sara ka saara duniya galat Sara ke peecche pada hai.”

The actress was referring to Sara Tendulkar, the daughter of the India cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, whose record of the most centuries in One Day International was recently equalled by Virat Kohli who has been in terrific form during this World Cup. Kohli made a stellar comeback as he smashed his 49th ton during the recent match between India and South Africa during the ongoing World Cup.

During the match, Shubman was also teased by the spectators with Sara’s name to which Kohli jumped and asked them to call the cricketer by his name pointing to his name written at the back of his jersey.

Meanwhile, the upcoming episode of ‘Koffee With Karan’ promises a fun ride as the conversation will centre on ex-partners of the actresses. A whole lot of laughter, revelations and candid conversations will fill up the episode as the show host Karan Johar reveals: “You both have ex-boyfriends in common.”