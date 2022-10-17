Sara Ali Khan promises to create safe space for girls with ‘No Shame’ campaign

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:40 PM, Mon - 17 October 22

Recently, Sara and IAS officer-turned-actor, Abhishek Singh joined hands to provide support to young girls who fall victim to non-consensual media sharing. The duo went to interact with young girls at Miranda House College in New Delhi.

Hyderabad: Sara Ali Khan is unstoppable! While the actor has already carved a space for herself with the films she has been delivering lately, she also stands apart from her contemporaries with her choice of the initiatives that she has been supporting.

In the event, Sara raised her voice and empowered young women to not be ashamed when their private intimate pictures are out on the web without their consent. She promised to create a safer space for women and asked them to find ‘No Shame’ in it. She said “Don’t be ashamed and don’t be guilty for something that is not your fault. I agree with that 100 per cent. Men need to be spoken to, men need to be treated, there will be social and legal recourse taken towards them.”

She also added, “But I think as a starting step, as a woman, we also have power. If we come together, at least once we have gone through something or even before, we can create a safe space. This is what I believe.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara is now working on Dharma Productions’ ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, where she will be seen playing the character of freedom fighter Usha Mehta. This is her third project of the year. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in Maddock Films’ untitled next opposite Vicky Kaushal, and ‘Gaslight’ opposite Vikrant Massey.