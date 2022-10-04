Varun Dhawan reveals Sara Ali Khan as the lead of ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:51 PM, Tue - 4 October 22

In his signature, inimitable style, Varun revealed that Sara Ali Khan will play a valiant, lion-hearted freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.

Hyderabad: Keeping up with his promise to treat fans and audiences with ‘never-heard-before’ updates on Prime Video’s upcoming projects, super-fan, and #PrimeBae Varun Dhawan just revealed Sara Ali Khan as the lead of the upcoming Amazon Original Movie, ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, which goes on floors this month.

Watch here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

In his signature, inimitable style, Varun revealed that Sara Ali Khan will play a valiant, lion-hearted freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.

A thriller drama, inspired by true events, ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’, has been written by Darab Farooqui and Kannan Iyer. A Dharmatic Entertainment Production, the film is being produced by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta, with Somen Mishra serving as the co-producer, and is being directed by Kannan Iyer. The Amazon Original Movie will be available to Prime members in over 240 countries and territories upon its release.