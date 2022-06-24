Saraya holds off spirited Saranya of U-14 National Pickleball championship

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:06 PM, Fri - 24 June 22

Hyderabad: V Saraya staved off a stiff challenge from Saranya Garg to record a 13-11 victory in the under-14 girls singles match on the opening day of the 7th National Pickleball Championship at the LB Stadium on Friday.

Earlier, the tournament was inaugurated by Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Cinematography, Government of Telangana.

Results: U-14: Boys: Arjun Singh bt Gowtham Jain 11-6; K Pranav bt Sarang Krishna 11-2; Ninad Kulkarni bt Pranith 11-2; Atharva Rajpurkar bt NC Anurag 11-0; S Shriyan bt Pranav Prakash 11-0; Raghul Krishnan bt R Ranjith Kumar 11-7; Piyush Gaikwas bt Revanth Verma 11-0;

Girls: Mansi Hanwate bt Spoorthy 11-1; Prisha Shah bt Saanvi 11-10; Arushi Agarwal bt J Mythreyi 12-10; Saraya bt Saranya Garg 13-11; Arya Devi bt Kruthika 11-4; Pritthika Sri bt Gopika G 11-2.