Sarve Satyanarayana lauds Dalit Bandhu

By | Published: 12:27 am

Hyderabad: Welcoming Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s move to introduce the Telangana Dalit Bandhu scheme, former Union Minister Sarve Satyanarayana urged political parties to desist from politicising the scheme.

Addressing media persons here on Thursday, the Congress leader said Dalit Bandhu was a good scheme aimed at transforming the lives of Dalits. “Political parties should extend their support to such a novel scheme. I welcome the scheme and support the Chief Minister’s decision to launch the scheme” Satyanarayana said.

