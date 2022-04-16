Sarvodaya sets up libraries in six government schools in Sangareddy district

Published Date - 05:35 PM, Sat - 16 April 22

Students are glued to news papers, book at Sarvodaya Library at TTWRS in Narayankhed.

Sangareddy: To inculcate reading habits among school going children, Sarvodaya Grama Seva Foundation (SGSF) has been setting up libraries in government schools across the district, particularly in the backward Narayankhed area.

So far, the SGSF, founded by Doctors and NRIs under the leadership of IRS officer Dr Sudhakar Nayak, had set up libraries in four schools- Abbenda-Gongulur-Hanumantharaopet and Nizampet- government schools during the past two years.

Inspired by the work of Dr Nayak and his friends, several philanthropists came forward to make donations for setting up six more libraries in six government schools at Kasargutty, Narayankhed, Mudimanikyam, Yeddumilaram and Munipally ZPHS schools, taking the totally libraries set up by them to ten. Recently, the library at Narayankhed has been inaugurated.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Dr Sudhakar Nayak said that the works at the remaining libraries have been completed except for minor works. Saying that they were preparing to open these libraries shortly by inviting noted personalities in the locality, he said that they will keep them open even during the summer.

Apart from making available the books at the library, Dr Nayak said that they were conducting different competitive programmes such as book reviews, quiz, elocution and others.

Stating that their sole aim was to keep the students on right track besides improving their skill set, the SGSF founder said that they were organising such competitive programmes at ZPHS Gonguluru for over a couple of years. Dr Nayak added that they will replicate the same at these schools.

Principal of Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential School (TTWRS) in Narayankhed E Madhava Rao thanked Sarvodaya for setting up such a library in their school. “I have seen a thorough change in the children as they were spending their leisure time in the library hall. The habit of reading the newspapers and books will keep them updated on day-to-day events in the world, he said.

After seeing the work of SGSF several donors were coming up to set up libraries in government schools in Warangal, Adilabad and Mahabubnagar districts. SGSF founder Dr Nayak said that they will certainly expand their activities to other districts if donors come forward to support them in their endevour.

