Sathyaraj heaps praise on ‘Weapon’ at glimpse launch event

Sathyaraj who played popular roles in films like ‘Mirchi’, and ‘Baahubali’, and Vasanth Ravi of ‘Aswins’, and ‘Jailer’ fame are playing lead roles in a suspense thriller ‘Weapon’.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:20 PM, Wed - 6 September 23

Hyderabad: Versatile actor Sathyaraj who played popular roles in films like ‘Mirchi’, and ‘Baahubali’, and Vasanth Ravi of ‘Aswins’, and ‘Jailer’ fame are playing lead roles in a suspense thriller ‘Weapon’. Million Studios is bankrolling this film under Guhan Senniappan’s direction.

Makers released a glimpse of the film in Hyderabad on Tuesday. Sathyaraj, Vasanth Ravi, Tanya Hope, Rajeev Menon, producer Manzoor, PVR head Meena, Rajeev Pillai, and director Guhan Seniappan attended the press meet.

Speaking on this occasion, Sathyaraj said, “To make a film like ‘Weapon’, it requires perfect director, producers, cinematographer, and VFX technicians, more than actors. I believe actors come after them. A very good team came together for ‘Weapon’. It’s a different concept movie. Producers are making this movie in an uncompromised manner. Director Guhan is shaping the film with a new vision.”

Lavishing praise on his co-stars, Sathyaraj said, “Vasanth Ravi has become a pan-India actor. No need to mention his performance. Tanya Hope, Rajeev Menon, Rajeev Pillai… everyone delivered their best. I worked in more action scenes than ‘Baahubali’ in this film. Our fight master has perfectly designed all the fight sequences.”

Actor Vasanth Ravi added, “We are excited to work on a film like ‘Weapon’ and are confident about its success. Meena garu, Mazoor garu, and other producers have made a lot of effort in making this film with passion. When I heard the story of ‘Weapon’, it felt like a superhero film. I wondered how Guhan would make it. I felt happy when I came to know that Sathyaraj garu is onboard in this film. I have learned a lot of this while shooting with him. The film uses AI technology and is made with a brand new superhuman concept.”

Yashika Anand, Mime Gopi, Kanitha, Gajaraj, Syed Subhan, Bharadwaj Rangan and others are also part of the film, which has music by Ghibran and cinematography by Prabhu Raghav.