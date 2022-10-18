‘RRR’ in Japan: Ram Charan, Jr NTR to promote movie ahead of release

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:34 PM, Tue - 18 October 22

Hyderabad: Mega Power Star Ram Charan landed in Japan for the release of ‘RRR’. The actor was spotted at the airport with his wife Upasana Konidela and their pet dog Rhyme. Pictures of the couple dressed in casual wear and striking a pose for shutterbugs at the airport went viral on social media platforms on Tuesday. Ram Charan even obliged fans’ requests for selfies and autographs.

Later, even Jr. NTR was photographed at the airport as he was about to jet off to Japan. Apparently, the makers of the blockbuster movie are planning to promote it in full swing in Japan as the film is set to release there on October 21. Usually, Indian films perform well in the Japanese market. SS Rajamouli’s ‘Baahubali’ also had many takers in the country in the past.

The epic saga grossed Rs 1,111–1,200 crore (US$150–160 million) worldwide, setting several box office records for an Indian film, including the third-highest-grossing Indian film. It is nominated in three categories at the 47th Saturn Awards, including Best Action / Adventure Film, Best International Film, and Best Director. ‘RRR’ has also been making a buzz worldwide with its Oscar’s campaign.