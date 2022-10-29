SATS chairman provides financial aid to Telangana fencer Shaik Nazia

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:47 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

Hyderabad: Telangana fencer Shaik Nazia from Nalgonda got much-needed financial assistance of Rs 50,000 when Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy and other officials presented her with the cheque, on Saturday.

Nazia tweeted tagging IT and Municipal Minister KT Rama Rao for financial assistance for which the Minister responded by guiding the SATS chief to help the fencer. Nazia proved her mettle by clinching two bronze medals in the recently-concluded Cadet Commonwealth Championship and a silver in Cadet U – 17 Asian Fencing Championship.

State Fencing Association president Marri Rajasekhar Reddy and MLA Korukanti Chander visited Nizia’s residence and gave her the cheque and sports kit to her.

Nazia completed her intermediate in the Telangana Sports School, Hakimpet. “It is glad that Nazia won medals in fencing at the international level. Her performance is impressive and the State government will support Nazia to excel in the sport,” said Venkateshwar Reddy.

He also lauded her father, who is working as a conductor in RTC encouraging his daughters and son in sports.