SATS chief felicitates CWG gold medallist Nikhat Zareen in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:06 PM, Thu - 8 September 22

The Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy felicitated reigning world champion and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Nikhat Zareen at his office

Hyderabad: The Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy felicitated reigning world champion and Commonwealth Games gold medallist Nikhat Zareen at his office in the LB Stadium on Thursday.

Venkateshwar Reddy hoped Nikhat would compete in the Paris Olympics and win a medal for the country. State Olympic Association General Secretary Jagdish Yadav, vice-president Prem Raj, SATS administrative officer Sujatha and others were present in the event.

Nikhat is on a roll winning back-to-back titles. After winning her second gold medal at the prestigious Strandja Memorial tournament, she clinched gold at the Women’s World Boxing Championship before capping off her run with a gold in the Birmingham Games.