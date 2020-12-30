SATS organising cricket tournament for govt doctors

Nearly 12 teams of doctors drawn from all Government medical colleges will take part in the three-day tournament starting from January 1

Hyderabad: The three-day Telangana Medical College Doctor’s Cricket Tournament, featuring doctors from all Government medical colleges in Telangana will be held between January 1 and January 3.

Nearly 12 teams of doctors drawn from all Government medical colleges will take part in the three-day tournament, which is being organised by Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS).

The Chairman of SATS, Allipuram Venkateshwar Reddy along with senior government doctors on Wednesday released cricket gear including T-shirts, trophies and an electric bike. “We are conducting the cricket tournament exclusively for doctors in all Government medical colleges in recognition for their tireless work during the Covid pandemic. They were relentless in providing service to poor patients and save lives of many. The cricket tournament will provide doctors much needed break and provide recreational activity,” SATS Chairman said.

The SATS will also felicitate nearly 300 government doctors during the course of the three-day cricket tournament.

