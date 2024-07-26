Hyderabad Metro ridership drops in early 2024

By Telangana Today Published Date - 26 July 2024, 01:18 PM

Hyderabad: The average daily ridership of the Hyderabad Metro saw a slight decline in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2025, as reported by infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro Limited (L&T) during their Q1FY25 earnings call.

The ridership dropped to 4,32,000 passengers per day from April to June 2024, down from 4,42,000 passengers per day in the same period of the previous fiscal year (Q1FY24).

Despite the quarterly decline, year-over-year comparisons indicate an improvement. The average daily ridership in Q1FY24 (April to June 2023) was 4,22,000 passengers.

P. Ramakrishnan, Head of Investor Relations at L&T, shared the statistics and noted the financial implications. The Hyderabad Metro consolidated a net loss of Rs 2.14 billion in Q1FY25, a significant reduction from the Rs 3.35 billion loss in Q1FY24.