Sattu drink in demand to beat the heat in Bihar

By ANI Published Date - 08:12 PM, Sun - 21 May 23

Patna: With temperatures rising above 40 degrees Celsius, the demand for sweet and savoury sattu drink has increased among people in Bihar to beat the heat waves.

Sattu Drink is a traditional nutritious summer drink from Bihar that is typically made with roasted black chickpea (kala chana) flour. Rich in fibre and protein, sattu sharbat keeps the body hydrated and cool and helps prevent sunstroke. People were seen crowding at sattu drink stalls in Bihar’s capital, Patna.

Sattu sharbat vendors are also doing good business as people throng the stalls to energize themselves.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday forecasted that the temperature in Bihar is likely to increase by 3-4 degrees in the coming days. IMD scientist Ashish Kumar stated on Saturday that the temperature was recorded at around 40 degrees Celsius in the south Bihar region. He added that due to the humidity, it feels warmer than the actual temperature. “Because of the humidity, the temperature appears more compared to the actual temperature”, he said.

He further said that after five days, most regions in Bihar will experience thunderstorms, following which the temperature will come down.

As per the weather forecast, the monsoon season is expected to start around June 14 in Bihar. Kumar advised people to keep their body hydrated to beat the heat wave. He said the street vendors are the most affected. “In order to make the body cooler and hydrated, people should drink more water and have fruit juices as well”, the IMD scientist added.