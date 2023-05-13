Golisoda comes back in Karimnagar

Published Date - 06:47 PM, Sat - 13 May 23

Karimnagar: The iconic pop and fizz sound of the goli soda is back.

People used to easily identify Goli Soda from some distance after hearing its disturbing sound. Besides quenching thrust, people used to consume it to overcome gastric problems.

However, the sounds of traditional goli soda have disappeared with the entry of cool drinks from multinational companies. Many people, who used to lead life by depending on goli soda, had lost employment as cool drinks entered even in interior areas.

However, a software engineer from Karimnagar revived it by establishing a unit. Tula Raghunath has set up a goli soda unit in the name of ‘Masti Golisod’ in 16 guntas of land in Rekurthy by spending Rs 3.5 crore and successfully operating it. Besides earning an adequate amount, he is also providing employment to about 100 people.

Masti, which is available in four different flavors such as lemon, orange, zinger and blueberry, has become more popular in the erstwhile Karimangar district because of its taste. a 200 ml glass bottle and 250 ml plastic bottle are being sold at Rs 20.

Masti manufactures are supplying their product to kirana stores, bakeries, tea stalls and other establishments in Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Jagtial and Rajanna-Sircilla. Recently, they have entered into Warangal and Mancherial districts. Every day, 5,000 bottles are being sold.

Rahunath, owner of the unit, shared his experiences with Telangana Today. While working in Deloitte Company in Hyderabad, he went to Coimbatore of Tamil Nadu on office work in the year 2019, where he tasted golisoda for the first time. Then he got an idea to start the unit in Karimangar.

After making all arrangements, he started the unit in December 2020. Customers were showing interest in consuming their drink since they were preparing tasty drinks by taking all precautions.

Right from the cleaning of bottles to sealing, everything would be done carefully. Bottles would be cleaned in five stages including hot water. After adding flavors, gas (Co2) would be filled in bottles in the second stage.

More importantly, the quality of the drink would be checked in three stages. A label along with manufacturing date, batch number and price would be pasted to bottles. After closing with sticks, bottles would be supplied to shops.