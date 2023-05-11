Farzi Café launches refreshing Summer Drinks

06:03 PM, Thu - 11 May 23

Looni Toon

Hyderabad: Farzi Café has announced the launch of its new range of refreshing drinks that are perfect for beating the heat this summer.

The drinks menu features a variety of options, including a range of mocktails, cocktails, and iced teas.

One of the standout drinks on the menu is the Spicy Mango Delight, a drink that combines fresh mango chunks, lemon syrup, and chilli flakes with the refreshing taste of soda. This drink is perfect for those looking for a perfect seasonal and refreshing drink that also packs a punch of flavour.

For those who love fruity and refreshing drinks, the Balon Blast is for you. This cocktail is made with fresh kiwi, lime juice, and gin, and is topped with a splash of soda. The drink is garnished with a slice of fresh kiwi and mint leaves, making it visually appealing.

“Our team of expert mixologists has worked hard to create a menu that offers something for everyone, from classic cocktails with a Farzi twist to healthy and hydrating iced teas,” said Aman Chainani, managing director of Farzi Café.

In addition to these standout drinks, the summer menu also features other exciting options such as the Spiced Mango Iced Tea, a refreshing blend of fresh mango and black tea with a hint of spices, and the peach and thyme fizz, a bubbly and sweet cocktail made with fresh peaches and thyme.

