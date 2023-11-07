Sattva Knowledge City to host Hyderabad Literary Festival 2024

Organized by the "Hyderabad Literary Trust," a non-profit organization, and supported by various literary, cultural organizations, and publishing houses, HLF 2024 will mark a significant shift in venue.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 01:34 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Literary Festival (HLF) is set to return for its 14th edition, offering a platform to celebrate Indian literature, culture, and art. The event is scheduled to take place from January 26 to 28, 2024, at Sattva Knowledge City in Hyderabad.

Organized by the “Hyderabad Literary Trust,” a non-profit organization, and supported by various literary, cultural organizations, and publishing houses, HLF 2024 will mark a significant shift in venue. After two successful editions at the Vidyaranya High School, the festival will now be held at Sattva Knowledge City in HITECH City.

Odia has been chosen as the ‘Indian Language in Focus,’ while Norway is the ‘Country in Focus’ for HLF 2024. The festival will feature the literature, culture, and art of both Odia and Norwegian communities, with award-winning writers and artists participating in talks, panel discussions, screenings, lecture demonstrations, performances, and installations.

HLF offers a diverse program that encompasses conversations, panel discussions, readings, workshops, exhibitions, cultural programs, film screenings, and special events tailored for college students and school children.

Also Read National Green Tribunal directs NHAI to protect Chevella banyans