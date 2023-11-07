National Green Tribunal directs NHAI to protect Chevella banyans

This decision comes in response to a petition filed by the citizen action group, Save Banyans of Chevella. The primary objective of the EIA is to minimize the felling of trees in the Chevella region.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:24 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

Photo: Twitter

Hyderabad: In a significant development, the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued an order directing the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to conduct an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) to mitigate the loss of trees caused by the expansion of National Highway 163 between Hyderabad and Bijapur.

This decision comes in response to a petition filed by the citizen action group, Save Banyans of Chevella. The primary objective of the EIA is to minimize the felling of trees in the Chevella region.

Notably, the area is home to nearly 1000 rare, century-old Banyan trees, as well as thousands of other trees.

In its judgment, the bench, consisting of Justice Pushpa Satyanarayana and Satyagopal Korlapati, specifically pointed out NHAI’s unwillingness to explore options like re-aligning the road or creating bypasses to protect a larger number of trees. The tribunal emphasized that NHAI should have conducted a thorough analysis of all feasible alternatives.

Citing various domestic and international case law, the NGT stressed the urgency of environmental conservation and called upon NHAI to assess the social, economic, and environmental repercussions of tree removal. The judgment also emphasized the ecological benefits of roadside trees, particularly the Banyan species.

The NGT’s order further requires the Ministry of Environment and Forests to issue terms of reference for the completion of the EIA within four months.

The Save Chevella Banyans campaign and the Nature Lovers of Hyderabad have welcomed the NGT’s decision, providing hope for numerous citizen groups and individuals striving to protect trees from indiscriminate destruction.