Work and play at Knowledge City

The place offers a unique mix of businesses and eateries.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Published Date - 07:30 AM, Mon - 6 November 23

Employees from the surrounding companies take a break snapping pictures at the fountain in Knowledge City. — Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: Nestled within the bustling cityscape of Hyderabad, Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City, at Madhapur has swiftly emerged as a hub for knowledge-based businesses, providing not just state-of-the-art office spaces but a unique atmosphere that sets it apart. As you step into this place, you’re instantly transported to a world that feels distinctly different from the outside cityscape.

The state-of-the-art facilities, cutting-edge technology, and meticulously designed workspaces create an environment conducive to productivity and innovation.

“The knowledge city is a harmonious blend of work, aesthetics, innovation, and food. It gives us a unique environment where we can enjoy an enriching work experience,” said Ayesha, a corporate employee at Knowledge City.

This area hosts a plethora of eateries, from Whisky Samba, serving Asian cuisine, to Hard Rock Cafe offering American delights with a rock atmosphere, not to mention local favorites like Haldirams.

Whether you’re seeking a quick coffee fix at Third Wave Coffee or longing for the flavors of India at Tevar, you can find a dining experience to suit your palate, all in one place.

While Knowledge City primarily caters to corporate employees, it also welcomes outsiders to immerse themselves in its captivating surroundings at any time.

“As the place is accessible to outsiders and the corporate employees working here, we have tech park crowd flooding in on the weekdays and outside walk-ins generally on the weekends,” said Naveen Painuli, Regional General Manager at Hard Rock Café.

In addition to its diverse culinary offerings, it presents a unique feature that brings together both work and leisure, they have a spacious area with a large screen where cricket matches are screened, creating a dynamic blend of productivity and relaxation.

It’s a common sight to witness employees with their laptops at the knowledge city, seamlessly balancing work and the enjoyment of nature’s beauty.

Spread across 25 acres with a built-up area of 6.5 million square feet, Knowledge City is home to leading technology, pharmaceutical, and biotech companies like Novartis, Goldman Sachs, and other MNCs.