Satya Nadella joins fans watching India’s ICC Men’s ODI victory

At the Microsoft Ignite 2023 developer conference in the US, Nadella mentioned staying up all night to catch the match.

By IANS Published Date - 01:40 PM, Thu - 16 November 23

New Delhi: Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella on Wednesday stayed glued to the screens all night, just like the millions, to witness India’s win against New Zealand in the nail-biting ICC Men’s ODI World Cup semi-final.

While addressing the Microsoft Ignite 2023 developer conference in the US, Nadella said he stayed up all night to watch the match.

“Little did we know when we scheduled Ignite that we will schedule it on the day when there is World Cup semi-final going on, in cricket,” Nadella said after arriving on the stage.

“And I’ve been up all night, but it finished five minutes ago. I am glad it did. This is the short version of the game, by the way,” he added.

India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs and stormed into the final of the World Cup.

Nadella, an avid cricket fan, has previously stated that as a child in India, cricket was one of his “passions,” and that “playing cricket taught me more about working in teams and leadership that has stayed with me throughout my career”.

He played competitive cricket as a member of his school’s team and enjoys watching Test cricket.

Earlier this year, the GMR Group (co-owners of Delhi Capitals) and Nadella and GMR Group-led consortium bagged the rights to own and operate a team in Major League Cricket (MLC), a new T20 franchise league in the US.