Bill Gates, Satya Nadella extend congratulations to ISRO for Chandrayaan-3 achievement

By IANS Updated On - 01:31 PM, Thu - 24 August 23

New Delhi: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has congratulated the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the scientists on successfully landing Chandrayaan-3 at the South Pole of the moon.

“Moonshots work! Congratulations to @narendramodi, @ISRO, and the Indian scientists for the first successful landing at the South Pole of the Moon,” Gates posted on X (formerly Twitter).

India became the first nation to make a successful landing on the moon’s South Poll.

Along with Gates, Microsoft Chairman and CEO Satya Nadella also congratulated ISRO on successfully landing the spacecraft, describing it as an exciting moment for India and the future of space exploration.

“My congratulations to @isro on the moon landing of the Chandrayaan-3. What an exciting moment for India – and the future of space exploration,” Nadella said.

With this landing in its second attempt in four years, India became the fourth country after the US, China, and the erstwhile Soviet Union to master soft-landing on the lunar surface.

The lander landed near the South Pole of the moon after travelling about 3.84 lakh km for over 40 days.

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft comprises a propulsion module (weighing 2,148 kg), a lander (1,723.89 kg) and a rover (26 kg).

The 19 minutes of suspense and excitement began at 5.45 p.m. and ended at 6.05 p.m. on Wednesday with the lander touching down on the lunar soil.