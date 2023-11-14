| Satya Nadella Is Ceo Of Infosys Or Wipro Says Revanth Reddy

The blooper video has left everyone in splits and sparked considerable attention on social media.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:07 PM, Tue - 14 November 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Amid the intensifying election atmosphere in Telangana, an old viral video featuring TPCC president Revanth Reddy is going viral on social media.

In the video which is now doing rounds on social media, Revanth Reddy can be heard saying that Satya Nadella is the CEO of either Infosys or Wipro. However, in reality, Satya Nadella holds the position of CEO at Microsoft, not at Infosys or Wipro.

With the video garnering numerous likes and shares, it is now going viral on social media platforms.

Satya Nadella is the CEO of Infosys and Wipro

– TPCC Revanth Reddy Revanth Reddy is the CM face of Congress party in Telangana 😂😂@KTRBRS #SayNoToScamgress #KCROnceAgain pic.twitter.com/lKJ636YHAd — Surukunti Srinivas (@SSR_BRS) November 14, 2023

Earlier, the Congress candidate from Medak, Mynampally Rohith has become a laughing stock in Telangana after saying that if Congress voted to power, they would ensure “48 hours of electricity” — a statement that left many amused.

People made fun of Rohith online because of a promise he made that seemed impossible. They joked about how unrealistic it was and made fun of his mistake, and now a lot of people are laughing about it on the internet.