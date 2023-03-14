Saudi youngster helps Indian driver walk free from jail

A young Saudi national helped an Indian driver by paying blood money after the driver, Avadesh Sagar, was convicted for causing the death of four Saudi citizens in a traffic accident

By Irfan Mohammed Published Date - 09:23 PM, Tue - 14 March 23

Jeddah: A young Saudi has helped an Indian driver by paying blood money after the driver, Avadesh Sagar, was convicted for causing the death of four Saudi citizens in a traffic accident.

Sagar, 58, of Janpur near Varanasi, was preparing to remain behind bars for the rest of his life after the accident case, but on Tuesday, he came out of prison after three years. In a video, Sagar was seen praying and praising those who helped him to come out of prison.

It was Hadi Hamoud Qaitani, a young Saudi national, who played a crucial role in securing his release, he said. Qaitani helped not just Sagar, but also his family including eight children and wife Susheela Devi back home in India. For this, Qaitani approached Saudi authorities seeking permission to collect donations, which he was allowed to. Within 10 days, he managed to collect nearly all the required amount of 945,0000 Riyals and handed it over to the authorities, according to Shihab Kottukad, a noted Indian community worker.

Sagar, whose water tanker rammed a car on March 13, 2020, killing four Saudi citizens, was not covered with motor insurance and his sponsor also did not come to his aid, after which he was imprisoned. The court had ordered to pay 9.45 lakh Riyals (nearly Rs.2 crore Indian Rupees) as blood money and other charges, which Qaitani collected and helped him walk free.