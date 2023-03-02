Telugu nurse honoured with DAISY award in Saudi Arabia

Laxmi, who works as head nurse in the emergency section at King Fahad Medical City was honoured with the most coveted award

Laxmi Rachamallu honoured with DAISY award in Saudi Arabia

Jeddah: Laxmi Rachamallu, a Telugu head nurse in a top Saudi Arabian hospital has been honoured with the prestigious DAISY award.

The DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award is an international recognition programme recognised in 33 countries that honors and celebrates the skillful and compassionate care nurses provide every day.

Laxmi, who works as head nurse in the emergency section at King Fahad Medical City in Riyadh, was honoured with the most coveted award in the global nursing field. KFMC is a leading medical facility in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh with 1200 beds and 500,000 outpatients annually.

Laxmi is known as a caregiver and helps many patients on humanitarian grounds beyond her limits. She played an important role during the COVID-19 crisis with a Canadian patient who spent 33 days in the ICU recommended her name for the award following her impressive care.

Laxmi has been in Saudi Arabia for the last 17 years, prior to which she worked in Hyderabad’s Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS). The native of Kadapa district plans to establish a charitable hospital in her hometown along with her US-based cousins to serve needy poor.