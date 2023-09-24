Savannah Chrisley honors late ex Nic Kerdiles in emotional tribute

The 'Chrisley Knows Best' star went on her Instagram story to post a video of herself with Nic.

By ANI Updated On - 11:11 AM, Sun - 24 September 23

Washington: TV Personality Savannah Chrisley paid tribute to her ex-fiance former Pro Hockey player Nic Kerdiles after he died in a motorcycle accident on Saturday.

The ‘Chrisley Knows Best star took to her Instagram story to share a video of herself with Nic.

“I’m still hoping you respond to my text.” she wrote alongside the video.



In another story, she penned a heartfelt tribute alongside a photo of the couple.

“Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today. I miss and love you. I’ll forever save our last messages of ‘I love you,’” Chrisley wrote.

She added, “Please send me a sign that you’re ok. maybe it’ll be through a ham and cheese crepe. Or pasta with white sauce. or maybe even your favourite carrot cake.”

Kerdiles died on Saturday after allegedly running his Indian Motorcycle through a stop sign in a residential area north of central Nashville, according to WRKN News 2.

After dating since November 2017, the former professional hockey player played for the Anaheim Ducks from 2014 to 2017 before being chosen by the Winnipeg Jets in 2018, and Savannah got engaged in December 2018.

Savannah confirmed to People in July 2020 that the couple had decided to cancel the engagement and wedding, and she revealed in an Instagram post in September that the couple had decided to call it quits.

She wrote at that time, “There’s no hatred between the two of us…and in all honesty. that makes saying goodbye even harder. We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another but it’s time for us to move forward individually.”