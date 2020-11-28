Save Hyderabad from divisive forces: KCR

“This is the time to protect and build Hyderabad and showcase its potential to the outside world,” the Chief Minister said.

By | Published: 10:35 pm 11:34 pm

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday made an impassioned appeal to the people of Hyderabad, particularly the youth, intellectuals and techies, to stop the divisive forces from destroying the city. “This is the time to protect and build Hyderabad and showcase its potential to the outside world,” the Chief Minister said.

“Hyderabad, which has seen a sea-change in development in the past six years, is being threatened by forces that are bent on destroying its secular fabric. Hyderabad is a reality, and it is time for us to rise, educate and vote for a progressive party that has the interest of the denizens close to its heart,” Chandrashekhar Rao said, choosing to strike a balanced and restrained tone as opposed to the shrill and strident posturing indulged in by the opposition, particularly the BJP.

Addressing a massive public meeting at Lal Bahadur Stadium here on the penultimate day of electioneering for the December 1 GHMC elections, the Chief Minister who repeatedly sought the public support to protect the identity of Hyderabad and its culture, said leaders of some parties were shamelessly speaking the language of divisive politics. “Hyderabad is a truly cosmopolitan city. There are attempts being made to disturb the peace that the city has enjoyed over the past six years. Should we allow these parties from imposing their evil designs on the people of Hyderabad?” he asked.

Stating that he too could have replied in the same language as the opposition was using, the Chief Minister pointed out that he too has a ‘force’ of 60 lakh people in the form of TRS workers. “But, I will not stoop down to their level since what is paramount for me is the development of the city, and its protection from the evil forces,” he said, and urged the voters to send a clear message to New Delhi.

Launching a frontal attack on the BJP without naming the party, Chandrashekhar Rao said it was surprising to see the flood of leaders from New Delhi and other States descending on the city to campaign for the saffron party. “Is this a municipal election or a national poll? All this is just because I spoke about the failure of the two national parties in delivering the goods to the people of the country. Obviously, it has sent shivers down their spines which is why hordes of leaders are landing in the city just to take on a lean person like KCR,” he said, adding that he was a son of Telangana soil who will do everything in his control to protect the city.

Chandrashekhar Rao, taking potshots at the imported BJP bigwigs campaigning in Hyderabad, observed that the people of Hyderabad need not be taught by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath or former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. “Hyderabad has moved from the 13th position to 5th position in GSDP while Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra are in 28th and 10th positions. What can the UP Chief Minister teach us when he himself is in an unstable condition in his own State?” he asked.

Training his guns on the BJP government at the Centre, the Chief Minister said he asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for help during the recent floods in Hyderabad. “I asked him for financial assistance of Rs 1,350 crore but the Centre did not even give 13 paisa. Why this step-motherly treatment towards Telangana State? Aren’t we Indians? You released financial assistance for Bengaluru and other places immediately when they were faced with a similar situation,” he said.

Stating that TRS had evolved after State formation in 2014, and displayed political maturity, embracing all those who came to Hyderabad for livelihood, he said in the last six years, there has been no regional or communal trouble in the State.

The Chief Minister observed that elections are a regular phenomenon, but what is required is for people to look at several parameters before exercising their franchise. “People should think first before they cast their vote about how a leader thinks and responds to various situations, how a party or a government functions. They should also consider the developmental plans, agenda and other issues before they take any decision,” he said.

Stating that only a calculated decision by the people would ensure that democracy flourishes, Chandrashekhar Rao said in such a scenario, elected representatives will also compete with each other for development and welfare.

“Hyderabad has witnessed a lot of historical events. There were debates, discussions, fears and rumours about how the State will shape up after it comes into existence. We achieved Statehood after 14 years of struggle, and have since come up with several novel initiatives and programmes for the welfare of the people,” he said.

Pointing out that the State government had several historical achievements to its credit, he said: “We improved power supply and ensured uninterrupted power supply within seven months of State formation. There is no need for inverters, stabilisers, converters or generators in Hyderabad. It was our first major achievement after the State formation. Telangana is now number one State in terms of per capita power usage. People should recognise our hard work in achieving the feat,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .