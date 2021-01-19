SBI Kompally rolls out new facility for MSMEs

Om Prakash Mishra, Chief General Manager, said the bank has spent an amount of Rs 300 lakh during the current financial year till date on various CSR activities in Telangana

Hyderabad: The State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Dinesh Khara inaugurated the Retail Assets Credit Processing Centre for Small and Medium Enterprises, Kompally, here on Tuesday.

During his visit to the city, Khara attended the meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Urban Development (2020-21) and conducted the local board meeting at LHO Hyderabad.

Khara said that bank’s area of focus in CSR activities include healthcare, education, livelihood, skill development, environment protection, empowerment of women and youth. On this occasion, SBI donated tractor and medical equipments to Kalpavruksha Kamadhenu Trust and Ashray Akruti.

“CSR activities in project mode are done through SBI Foundation established in 2015 with a vision of becoming a premier CSR institution in line with the bank’s tradition of service beyond banking,” he added.

Om Prakash Mishra, Chief General Manager, said the bank has spent an amount of Rs 300 lakh during the current financial year till date on various CSR activities in Telangana. The bank also undertook sustainability initiative for protection of wildlife and animals by adopting tigers and providing support for the welfare and maintenance of cows, he said.

