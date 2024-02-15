SBTET announces TS POLYCET 2024 exam date

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 February 2024, 07:00 PM

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2024 will be conducted on May 17. The test schedule, to this effect, has been issued by the State Board of Technical Education and Training on Thursday.

As per the schedule, aspirants can register online with a fee of Rs.500 (Rs.250 for SC and ST categories) up to April 22. With a late fee of Rs.100 and Rs.300, the applications will be accepted till April 24 and 26 respectively.

The results will be declared after 12 days into the test on May 17. The POLYCET is conducted for admissions into diploma courses offered by the government and private polytechnic colleges in the State for the academic year 2024-25.

The scores obtained in the entrance test will also be used for admissions into diploma programmes offered by the PV Narsimha Rao Telangana Veterinary University, Sri Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University, and Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University.

For more details, visit the website https://polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in/ or call on 040-23222192.