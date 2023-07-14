Telangana: Govt polytechnic colleges continue to witness huge demand

84 per cent of the total seats in government polytechnic colleges have been allotted in the final phase of TS POLYCET 2023

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:20 PM, Fri - 14 July 23

Hyderabad: The government polytechnic colleges continue to witness huge demand among students with 84 per cent of the total seats having been allotted in the final phase of the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2023.

While there were 13,494 seats in various diploma courses in 56 government polytechnics, 11,336 have been allotted to students with 2,158 vacant seats. As for 62 private polytechnic colleges, 59.23 per cent have been filled out of 18,245 seats.

The seat allotment for candidates who took part in the final phase counselling has been released on Friday. Seats are allotted based on the candidate’s preference and order of merit besides rule of reservation.

As many as 80,358 candidates qualified in the entrance test and 14,136 candidates exercised web options. Overall, 69.76 per cent out of 31,739 seats have been allotted in 118 polytechnic colleges. One private and two government polytechnic colleges recorded 100 per cent seat allotments.

Only one course – Diploma in Cyber Physical Systems and Security – recorded 100 per cent admissions. Diploma in Biomedical Engineering, Electronics and Video Engineering, and Chemical Engineering courses have got over 90 per cent seat allotments.

Students continued to show their interest in pursuing Diploma in Computer Science and Engineering with 87.62 per cent out of 6,730 seats having been filled. The highest number of vacant seats was in Diploma in Electrical & Electronics Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Civil Engineering with 2,314, 2,170 and 1,987 seats respectively.

Those who received seat allotment should self-report online on the website https://tspolycet.nic.in/ and pay the fee on or before July 16. The provisional seat allotment order stands cancelled if students fail to self-report online and payment of the fee before the deadline.

All provisionally allotted candidates have been instructed to report at the allotted college on or before July 17, failing which their seats stand cancelled. The academic session will commence from July 15 and orientation will be held till July 20, while the classwork will commence on July 21.