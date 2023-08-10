Telangana Horticulture University to conduct workshops for farmers on Israeli vegetable cultivation

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:32 PM, Thu - 10 August 23

Hyderabad: Konda Laxman Telangana State Horticultural University Vice Chancellor B Neeraja Prabhakar on Thursday said the university would conduct workshops for the farmers on Israeli- style vegetable cultivation.

Neeraja Prabhakar said using modern methods Israel achieved high productivity and quality by cultivating horticultural crops in less land and water resources.

Under the leadership of Agriculture Commissioner Hanumantha Rao, Neeraja Prabhakar along with officials of agriculture department, Rythu Bandhu Samiti and scientists are on the three-day visit to Israel to study farming.

The vegetables cultivated in Israel under green houses as part of protected cultivation were ideal for the world in terms of quality and productivity, she said.

As part of the visit, Neeraja Prabhakar inspected avocado, grape and pomegranate plantations. She inquired about the mechanization of various vegetables and horticultural crops and the methods of cultivation in Israel.

