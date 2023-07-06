TS POLYCET 2023: Final phase web counselling schedule revised

TS POLYCET 2023 final phase web counselling schedule in the view of SSC Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations results

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:21 PM, Thu - 6 July 23

Hyderabad: The Technical Education department on Thursday revised the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) 2023 final phase web counselling schedule in the view of SSC Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations results and additional seats permitted by the State government.

Revised TS POLYCET 2023 final phase schedule

– Last date to register: July 9

– Certificate verification: July 10

– Exercising web options: July 8 to 11

– Provisional allotment of seats on or before July 14

– Payment of fee and self-reporting online: July 14 to 16

· Reporting at allotted college: July 14 to 17

· Commencement of classwork: July 21

· Centralised internal sliding (fee reimbursement applicable): July 19 to 20

· Allotment of seats on or before: July 23