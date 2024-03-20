Telangana: POLYCET rescheduled to May 24 due to LS elections

The entrance test to various diploma programmes will now be conducted on May 24 from 11 am to 1.30 pm, instead on May 17.

Hyderabad: The State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) on Wednesday rescheduled the Telangana State Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (TS POLYCET) in view of Lok Sabha general elections.

The deadline to register for the test without a late fee is April 22. With a late fee of Rs.100, the online application can be submitted up to April 24. Applications will also be accepted under tatkal with a fee of Rs.300 till April 26. For more details, visit the website https://polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in/.