SC allows case transfer of Unnao rape survivor plea lodged against her from UP to Delhi

By ANI Published: Updated On - 03:56 PM, Fri - 2 September 22

The Unnao survivor has sought to transfer a case pending in court in the Unnao district in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi. The case has been filed by the father of one of the accused alleging that a proof of age document given by the survivor to the police was forged.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the plea of Unnao rape survivor seeking to transfer the case lodged against her from Uttar Pradesh to Delhi.

According to the petition, a non-bailable warrant (NBW) was issued against the survivor by the ACJM court in Unnao.

Unnao survivor was represented by Advocate Vrinda Grover and Soutik Banerjee.

On August 1 2019, the Supreme Court transferred the case to Delhi from a trial court in Uttar Pradesh. In December 2019, Senger was convicted and jailed for life in a separate case for raping the woman in Unnao in 2017 when she was a minor.

Earlier, Delhi’s Rouse Avenue court discharged former MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger in the 2019 accident case of Unnao rape survivor.